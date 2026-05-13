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Cipla consolidated net profit declines 54.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 2.02% to Rs 6464.26 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 54.61% to Rs 554.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 6464.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6597.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.43% to Rs 3879.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5272.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 27711.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27145.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6464.266597.72 -2 27711.6927145.40 2 OPM %14.7723.30 -21.2326.26 - PBDT1089.981813.03 -40 6710.527927.76 -15 PBT707.061504.30 -53 5499.546820.81 -19 NP554.641221.84 -55 3879.235272.52 -26

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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