Cipla consolidated net profit declines 54.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.02% to Rs 6464.26 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 54.61% to Rs 554.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 6464.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6597.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.43% to Rs 3879.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5272.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 27711.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27145.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.