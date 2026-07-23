Cipla declined 3.12% to Rs 1,371 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 39.19% to Rs 789.05 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,297.62 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 3.51% YoY to Rs 7,077.02 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 38.87% YoY to Rs 1,081.93 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,192 crore, down 32.96% compared with Rs 1,778 crore in Q1 FY26, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 16.7% from 25.6% a year earlier.

On the business front, the India business remained the key growth driver, with revenue rising 12% year-on-year to Rs 3,452 crore. Revenue from One Africa- comprising South Africa, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access - also grew 12% to Rs 977 crore, while Emerging Markets and Europe recorded 16% growth to Rs 999 crore.

However, revenue from North America declined 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,532 crore, while the API and other business segment fell 28% to Rs 160 crore during the quarter. During the quarter, research and development (R&D) expenditure increased 12.3% year-on-year to Rs 486 crore, accounting for 6.8% of sales, driven by higher product filings and ongoing development initiatives. Achin Gupta MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, We are pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q1FY27, we delivered global revenues of Rs 7,119 crore. Our One-India business grew at solid 12% YoY. Branded Prescription business delivered a robust growth, with key therapies outpacing the market, Trade Generics recorded healthy growth and Anchor brands of Consumer Health Business maintained leadership position.

The US business posted a revenue of $162 million during the quarter. We expect continued sequential growth in North America, supported by upcoming product pipeline. South Africa private business continued to grow faster than the market. Emerging Markets and Europe continued its growth trajectory with revenue growth of 5% YoY in USD terms on the back of deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front. Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across India, South Africa, North America and other regulated and emerging markets. The company focuses on complex generics and therapies including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments. Cipla operates 46 manufacturing facilities globally, producing more than 1,500 products across over 80 markets.