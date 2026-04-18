Cipla's manufacturing facility in Goa gets two observations in Form 483 from US FDA

Cipla said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa, India from 6th to 17th April 2026.

The inspection was a routine current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection and a pre-approval inspection (PAI).

On conclusion of the inspection, the Company received two inspectional observations in Form 483.

"The company will work closely with the US FDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time, Cipla said in a statement.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.