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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Cistro Telelink reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-233.33-450.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.09 22 PBT-0.07-0.09 22 NP-0.07-0.09 22

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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