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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.080.99 9 OPM %96.3092.93 -PBDT0.660.54 22 PBT0.660.54 22 NP0.480.41 17

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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