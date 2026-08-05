Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.080.9996.3092.930.660.540.660.540.480.41

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