Citicorp Finance India consolidated net profit declines 44.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 111.33 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 44.06% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 111.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.97% to Rs 200.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 569.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.