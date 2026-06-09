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Citicorp Finance India consolidated net profit declines 44.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 111.33 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 44.06% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 111.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.97% to Rs 200.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 569.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.33144.89 -23 569.60586.11 -3 OPM %75.6877.62 -84.4784.75 - PBDT36.3046.07 -21 241.32328.87 -27 PBT36.2545.86 -21 241.08327.72 -26 NP21.9539.24 -44 200.19290.00 -31

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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