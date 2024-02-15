CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.070.0714.2900.0100.0100.010

