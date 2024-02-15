Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

