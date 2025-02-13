CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %33.3314.29 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

