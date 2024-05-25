Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.07 143 0.390.27 44 OPM %47.0614.29 -28.2111.11 - PBDT0.010.01 0 0.040.03 33 PBT0.010.01 0 0.040.03 33 NP0.010.01 0 0.030.02 50

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

