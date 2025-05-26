Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore

CitiPort Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.17 -47 0.360.39 -8 OPM %22.2247.06 -36.1128.21 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.040.04 0 PBT00.01 -100 0.040.04 0 NP00.01 -100 0.030.03 0

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

