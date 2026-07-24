CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of CitiPort Financial Services rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.210.1971.4373.680.120.110.120.110.090.08

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