Citizen Solar standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 76.77 croreNet profit of Citizen Solar declined 62.04% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 76.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.77108.72 -29 OPM %11.0317.50 -PBDT7.6718.75 -59 PBT7.0718.25 -61 NP5.7715.20 -62
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