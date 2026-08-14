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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citizen Solar standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Citizen Solar standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 76.77 crore

Net profit of Citizen Solar declined 62.04% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 76.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.77108.72 -29 OPM %11.0317.50 -PBDT7.6718.75 -59 PBT7.0718.25 -61 NP5.7715.20 -62

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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