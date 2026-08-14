Citizen Solar standalone net profit declines 62.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 76.77 crore

Net profit of Citizen Solar declined 62.04% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 76.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.76.77108.7211.0317.507.6718.757.0718.255.7715.20

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