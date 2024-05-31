Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Online Services standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

City Online Services standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 25.17% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of City Online Services rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.17% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 10.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.202.94 -25 10.2510.39 -1 OPM %-8.187.48 --4.68-0.87 - PBDT0.620.18 244 0.470.78 -40 PBT0.530.08 563 0.110.37 -70 NP0.210.08 163 -0.210.37 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

