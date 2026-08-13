City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit declines 38.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of City Pulse Multiventures declined 38.18% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.121.14 -2 OPM %53.5781.58 -PBDT0.600.93 -35 PBT0.450.74 -39 NP0.340.55 -38
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