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City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 24.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 21.07% to Rs 1855.62 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 24.86% to Rs 359.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.07% to Rs 1855.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1532.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 1326.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1123.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 17.75% to Rs 6869.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5834.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1855.621532.72 21 6869.765834.04 18 OPM %66.7668.12 -68.0169.20 - PBDT459.56362.96 27 1671.231416.63 18 PBT459.56362.96 27 1671.231416.63 18 NP359.56287.96 25 1326.231123.63 18

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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