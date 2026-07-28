City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 25.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.65% to Rs 1984.99 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 25.06% to Rs 382.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 305.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 23.65% to Rs 1984.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1605.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1984.991605.33 24 OPM %71.7369.59 -PBDT502.57380.92 32 PBT502.57380.92 32 NP382.57305.92 25
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