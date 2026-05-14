CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 117.64 crore

Net Loss of CL Educate reported to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 117.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 548.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.