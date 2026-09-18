Clara Industries standalone net profit declines 14.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 121.98% to Rs 4.04 croreNet profit of Clara Industries declined 14.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 121.98% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.041.82 122 OPM %13.6129.67 -PBDT0.510.51 0 PBT0.330.36 -8 NP0.230.27 -15
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