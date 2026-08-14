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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 182.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 182.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 113.64% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 182.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 113.64% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.470.22 114 OPM %91.4954.55 -PBDT0.480.17 182 PBT0.480.17 182 NP0.480.17 182

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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