Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 182.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 113.64% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 182.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 113.64% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.470.2291.4954.550.480.170.480.170.480.17

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