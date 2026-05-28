Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 84.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 475.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.48% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.22% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.25 84 1.140.69 65 OPM %89.1324.00 -80.7042.03 - PBDT0.470.09 422 1.130.47 140 PBT0.460.08 475 1.120.46 143 NP0.460.08 475 1.120.46 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hikal Q4 PAT slumps 71% YoY to Rs 14 crore

Bata India Q4 PAT slumps 95% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 90 cr

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story