CLC Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.85% to Rs 30.42 croreNet profit of CLC Industries reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.85% to Rs 30.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 167.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.42167.59 -82 OPM %4.27-1.61 -PBDT1.37-2.96 LP PBT0.48-3.85 LP NP0.48-3.85 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content