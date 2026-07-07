Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions commissions 530 MW renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY27

Total operational renewable energy portfolio now stands at 4.2 GW

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions announced the successful commissioning of ~530 MW of renewable energy (RE) capacity during Q1 FY27, its highest-ever quarterly commissioning performance.

The record addition increased the company's operational renewable energy portfolio from ~3.6 GW (as of March 2026) to ~4.2 GW, reinforcing its execution capabilities and leadership in India's C&I RE segment.

The operational RE Power Sales portfolio, which forms the majority of this portfolio, reached ~3.5 GW following the commissioning of 403 MW during the quarter.

The largest capacity additions during the quarter came from projects in Gujarat with ~170 MW, Karnataka with ~160 MW and Maharashtra with ~110 MW, complemented by added capacities across regions like Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Overall, the commissioning was delivered across 11 project sites in five states, reflecting the company's execution capabilities at scale.