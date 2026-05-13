Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 151.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 557.46 crore

Net profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 151.79% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 557.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 445.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 238.11% to Rs 94.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 1912.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1495.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.