Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.83% to Rs 832.16 croreNet profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions reported to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.83% to Rs 832.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 402.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales832.16402.34 107 OPM %50.5866.02 -PBDT208.6353.91 287 PBT94.00-29.54 LP NP48.52-14.20 LP
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