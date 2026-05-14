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Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 249.25 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 21.35% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 249.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 263.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 229.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 956.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 966.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales249.25263.68 -5 956.55966.64 -1 OPM %38.4239.74 -37.1240.10 - PBDT98.51117.03 -16 387.25425.79 -9 PBT77.6999.58 -22 309.67356.73 -13 NP58.2774.09 -21 229.66264.41 -13

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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