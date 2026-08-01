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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 268.43 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 4.70% to Rs 73.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 268.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales268.43242.87 11 OPM %35.9241.11 -PBDT118.60113.21 5 PBT97.5594.55 3 NP73.3570.06 5

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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