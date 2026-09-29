CleanMax partners with Nuvoco for a 46.4 MW wind-solar project

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation have partnered to advance renewable energy adoption in Rajasthan through a 46.4 MW wind-solar hybrid project.

The project, located in Bhikamkhore, Rajasthan, comprises 20 MW of wind and 26.4 MWp of solar capacity along with a 2-MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), developed under a group captive structure designed for long-term clean energy procurement.

Power generated from the project will be supplied to Nuvoco through the State Transmission Utility (STU) Open Access network. The project adds to CleanMax's growing RE footprint in Rajasthan, one of its key markets for large-scale development catering to C&I clients, where the company has an operational portfolio of over 525 MW across solar, wind and hybrid assets.