CLIO Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 228.57% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of CLIO Infotech reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.230.07 229 OPM %21.740 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080 0
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