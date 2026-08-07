CLIO Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of CLIO Infotech reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 228.57% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.230.0721.7400.0800.0800.080

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