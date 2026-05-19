CLIO Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of CLIO Infotech reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1793.33% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.