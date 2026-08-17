Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 82.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 263.75 crore

Net profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 82.33% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 263.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.263.75246.0556.2953.4030.8620.2225.9214.2119.4010.64

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