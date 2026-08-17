Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 82.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 263.75 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 82.33% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 263.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales263.75246.05 7 OPM %56.2953.40 -PBDT30.8620.22 53 PBT25.9214.21 82 NP19.4010.64 82
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