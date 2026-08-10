CMR Green Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.92% to Rs 3122.73 crore

Net profit of CMR Green Technologies rose 16.41% to Rs 61.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.92% to Rs 3122.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1893.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3122.731893.454.285.76108.8890.9989.6674.2161.3752.72

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