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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMR Green Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

CMR Green Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 64.92% to Rs 3122.73 crore

Net profit of CMR Green Technologies rose 16.41% to Rs 61.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.92% to Rs 3122.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1893.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3122.731893.45 65 OPM %4.285.76 -PBDT108.8890.99 20 PBT89.6674.21 21 NP61.3752.72 16

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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