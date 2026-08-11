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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2026 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 10.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 634.70 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 10.58% to Rs 83.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 634.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 627.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales634.70627.41 1 OPM %26.6025.16 -PBDT177.75170.12 4 PBT104.99125.60 -16 NP83.6893.58 -11

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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