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CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 632.93 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 18.96% to Rs 79.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 632.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.54% to Rs 303.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 2487.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2424.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales632.93619.07 2 2487.182424.53 3 OPM %25.4726.18 -23.9725.85 - PBDT164.65171.33 -4 622.28659.30 -6 PBT105.32128.62 -18 414.64497.84 -17 NP79.0697.56 -19 303.39372.46 -19

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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