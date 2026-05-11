CMS Info Systems wins ATM managed services outsourcing from HDFC Bank

CMS Info Systems has been awarded an integrated ATM managed services outsourcing mandate by HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank.

As part of a 5-year contract, CMS will offer managed service solutions including currency forecasting & logistics and it's Vision AI solution - HAWKAI.

Anush Raghavan, Chief Business Officer, said: "This HDFC mandate is a powerful endorsement of the CMS platform; our technology, pan-India scale, and consistent execution on uptime and compliance. Building on our expanded ICICI Bank partnership in FY26, our private bank revenue mix has grown from 22% in FY25 to 25%, and we are on track to reach 30% by FY27. With landmark wins now secured at three of India's largest banks, including our recent ₹1,000 Cr SBI mandate; CMS is decisively shaping the next phase of growth in ATM Management Solutions platform and accelerating towards FY27 and FY30 goals."