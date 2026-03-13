Coal India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL) filed red herring prospectus (RHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and NSE.

The RHP filing pertains to the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of CMPDIL comprising an offer for sale of up to 107,100,000 equity shares by Coal India, which remains subject to receipt of applicable approvals, market conditions, and other relevant considerations.

State-run Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of coal and also operates coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are the power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, and brick kilns.