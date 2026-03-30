Coal India climbs after bagging Rs 1,057-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Coal India jumped 2.93% to Rs 458.20 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) for setting up battery energy storage system (BESS) plant at Choutuppal,Telangana.

The order involves the development of 750 MWh (187.5 MW for 4 hours) BESS Plant at Choutuppal at Rs 3.14 lakh per MW per month. The total exstimated project cost stands at Rs 1,057.09 crore.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 18 months from the signing of the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA).

State-run Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of coal and also operates coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are the power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, and brick kilns.