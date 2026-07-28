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Coal India consolidated net profit rises 0.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 46254.80 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 0.63% to Rs 8852.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8797.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 46254.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42919.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46254.8042919.20 8 OPM %26.0929.33 -PBDT14022.0214083.33 0 PBT11719.3611776.09 0 NP8852.118797.05 1

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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