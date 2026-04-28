Coal India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 10,839 cr

Coal India added 3.94% to Rs 470.75 after the company reported a 12.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore on 5.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.91% to Rs 14,626.75 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 17,917 crore in Q4 March 2026, registering the growth of 12% compared with Rs 16,040 crore in Q4 March 2025. EBITDA on revenue from operations improved to 39% in Q4 FY26 as against 36% in Q4 FY25.

The coal production declined 1% to 239 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 Fy26 compared with Rs 237.69 MT in Q4 FY25. Coal offtake slipped 2% YoY to 199.14 MT in Q4 FY26.