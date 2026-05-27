Coal India slips as government launches OFS at Rs 412/share floor price

Shares of Coal India fell 1.34% to Rs 452.10 after the Government of India launched an offer for sale (OFS) to divest stake in the state-run coal miner.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 27 May 2026 and will open for retail investors on 29 May 2026. The government has set a floor price of Rs 412 per share, representing a discount of 8.87% to the prevailing market price.

The base offer comprises 6.16 crore equity shares (1% equity), with an option to additionally sell another 6.16 crore shares under the oversubscription option. This takes the total OFS size to 12.32 crore shares (2% equity) if the greenshoe option is exercised.

Out of the total offer, around 5.54 crore shares have been reserved for non-retail investors, while 61.62 lakh shares have been earmarked for retail investors. As of 11:30 AM on 27 May 2026, the non-retail portion of Coal Indias OFS had received bids for 1.11 crore shares, translating into 20.17% subscription against the base non-retail offer size of 5.54 crore shares. The indicative price stood at Rs 413.68 per share. The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Coal, is the selling shareholder. As of March 2026, the government held a 63.13% stake in Coal India. State-run Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of coal and also operates coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are the power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, and brick kilns.