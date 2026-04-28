Coal India standalone net profit rises 75.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1032.86% to Rs 490.19 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 75.74% to Rs 5533.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3148.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1032.86% to Rs 490.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.86% to Rs 18863.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17016.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 790.72% to Rs 1577.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.