Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 100.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.23% to Rs 253.88 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation rose 100.87% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 183.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales253.88183.66 38 OPM %8.228.76 -PBDT19.1411.15 72 PBT14.467.67 89 NP11.575.76 101
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