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Coastal Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 106.69% to Rs 324.67 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation reported to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.69% to Rs 324.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 495.09% to Rs 26.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.51% to Rs 970.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 628.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales324.67157.08 107 970.66628.22 55 OPM %4.972.85 -6.234.86 - PBDT17.013.28 419 50.6919.93 154 PBT12.940.05 25780 34.867.51 364 NP9.90-1.03 LP 26.664.48 495

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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