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Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.78% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.78% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 41.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.5010.69 -2 41.3741.00 1 OPM %9.908.61 -7.787.37 - PBDT0.310.59 -47 3.273.45 -5 PBT-0.010.22 PL 2.002.08 -4 NP0.040.05 -20 1.561.47 6

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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