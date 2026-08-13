Coastal Roadways standalone net profit rises 9.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 10.63 croreNet profit of Coastal Roadways rose 9.30% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.6310.35 3 OPM %5.366.67 -PBDT1.521.38 10 PBT1.141.07 7 NP0.940.86 9
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