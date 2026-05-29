Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 85.54 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 40.04% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 85.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.90% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.12% to Rs 287.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales85.5475.41 13 287.19316.02 -9 OPM %9.145.79 -5.488.76 - PBDT10.389.06 15 25.5638.87 -34 PBT9.768.72 12 23.9737.74 -36 NP3.315.52 -40 12.5123.56 -47

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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