Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 85.54 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 40.04% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 85.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.90% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.12% to Rs 287.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.