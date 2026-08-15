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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 1094.21 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 19.37% to Rs 151.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 1094.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1068.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1094.211068.59 2 OPM %17.6522.59 -PBDT234.86283.53 -17 PBT202.49249.54 -19 NP151.45187.83 -19

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

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