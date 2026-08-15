Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 1094.21 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 19.37% to Rs 151.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 1094.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1068.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1094.211068.5917.6522.59234.86283.53202.49249.54151.45187.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News