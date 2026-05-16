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Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 3.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 1484.28 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 3.73% to Rs 276.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 1484.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1757.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.37% to Rs 716.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 5021.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4819.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1484.281757.65 -16 5021.874819.96 4 OPM %20.8715.12 -16.1618.21 - PBDT434.57411.16 6 1128.831228.35 -8 PBT402.58384.07 5 999.031125.17 -11 NP276.48287.19 -4 716.74827.33 -13

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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