Godrej Properties Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Gujarat Energy Ltd and P I Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2026.

Godrej Properties Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Gujarat Energy Ltd and P I Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2026.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd lost 9.32% to Rs 1382.7 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90508 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 1748.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21606 shares in the past one month. Lodha Developers Ltd crashed 5.32% to Rs 1109.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48922 shares in the past one month. Gujarat Energy Ltd fell 4.97% to Rs 242.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.