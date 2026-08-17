Cochin Shipyard slips as Q1 PAT declines 19% YoY to Rs 151 cr

Cochin Shipyard declined 2.05% to Rs 1,464.40 after it reported a 19.38% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.45 crore on a 2.40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.21 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax declined 18.86% YoY to Rs 202.49 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 249.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 9.79% YoY to Rs 958.76 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 453.26 crore (up 39.44% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 127.07 crore (up 19.04% YoY) during the period under review.