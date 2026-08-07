Coffee Day Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 97.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 289.90 croreNet profit of Coffee Day Enterprises declined 97.02% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 289.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales289.90269.32 8 OPM %16.3511.96 -PBDT33.0716.59 99 PBT4.52-11.70 LP NP0.8428.18 -97
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